Ranji trophy: Andhra in commanding position

Gnaneshwar, Bharat slam half-centuries after bowlers restrict Hyderabad to 197

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, who resumed at the overnight score of 79/3, went on to score 197 to take a crucial 62-run first innings lead. However, it will be the hosts who are the happier side at the end of the second day as they posted 230/3 to take a 168-run lead when the stumps were drawn on the second day of the Group B Ranji trophy match in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

After the Andhra bowlers, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy (4/64) and KV Sasikanth (3/40), fought hard to put their side in fray, Andhra batters dished out better performance in their second essay to wrest the initiative. Gnaneshwar slammed a 96-ball 72 and added 72 for the second wicket with captain Hanuma Vihari (33) before the latter departed. After Gnaneshwar’s dismissal, Ricky Bhui (43 batting) and Srikar Bharat (70 batting; 52 balls; 12×4, 2×6) launched a counter attack on inexperienced Hyderabad bowlers to post a good total.

With two more days left in the game, an outright result is on the cards. Earlier, Hyderabad failed to cash in after their batters came a cropper. Barring M Shashank, who hit a 55-ball 47 (4×4, 1×6), none of the batters offered any resistance.