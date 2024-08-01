HCA League: Aditya stars in Rohit XI’s commanding win over Apex

Aditya Javvaji smashed back-to-back tons in team’s 249-run win over Apex in the HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

2 August 2024

From left, Aditya Javvaji and Mohd Ibaduddin

Hyderabad: Aditya Javvaji continued his impressive form with another century, guiding Rohit XI to a dominant 249-run victory over Apex on day three of the Plate C match in the HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

After scoring 124 in the first innings, he hit 104 (11×4) to help his team reach 218/8 in 50 overs in the second innings. Later, P Vishnu and Sanjay Choudhary’s bowling figures of 3/31 and 3/21 guided their side to bowl out Apex for 129 runs in 41 overs.

In another match, Zinda Tilismath’s Prithvi Reddy and Mohd Ibaduddin scored 119 and 104 runs respectively, leading their team to 325/6 in 79.2 overs against Sayi Satya. Zinda Tilismath earned three points from the drawn match, while Sayi Satya picked one point.

Brief Scores: Elite A: Ensconse 313 & 272/3 in (K Prajwal 96, Rahul Buddhi 100 no) lost to Central Excise 405 & 184/3 in 35.3 overs (N Sathwik Reddy 83, Ashesh Singh 71); SCRSA 222 & 120/5 in 30 overs lost to Jai Hanuman 466/8 dec in 89.4 overs (YS Varun 76, Shaik Basha 4/106); AOC 279 drew with Gemini Friends 256/10 in 82 overs (Owais Abdul wahed 39, Sachinanand Pandey 5/62); Sporting XI 365/8 dec & 291/3 dec bt Hyd Bottling 103 & 144 in 48.2 overs (Nishanth Yadav 83 no, Varun Goud 3/32); UBI 288 & 186/7 in 50 overs (Ruthik Yadav 66) bt Deccan Chronicle 135 & 213 in 41.5 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 64, Nitin Sai Yadav 4/40, Krithik Reddy 3/3); Elite: B: Evergreen 400/6 & 244/6 in 50 overs (Mayank Gupta 76 no, Ilyaan Sathani 96, Shashank Yadav 4/58) bt India Cements 132 & 114 in 32.3 overs (T Santosh Goud 71, Saqlain Arafat 6/19); Budding Stars 396/6 & 191/5 in 28 overs (M Dhanush 64, Yash Gupta 62) bt Combined Dist 206 & 95/4 in 28 overs; Balaaji 418/4 bt Cambridge XI 142 in 52.4 overs (G Arjun 5/53) & 149/2 in 32 overs (Shashank Lokesh 55 no, N Rakesh 65 no); Income Tax 285 & 215/6 in 35 overs (Gaurav Reddy 45, Rahul Reddy 48, V Sahasra Reddy 38, A Vamshi Vardhan Reddy 45 no, G Titas 3/48) vs PKMCC 301/9 in 90 overs (G Rithish Reddy 86, Rahul Reddy 6/109 (33.4-3-109-6) & 151/8 in 38 overs (Kavin Gupta 3/26); Plate: C:Hyderabad Blues 96 & 123 in 29.1 overs (Srikanth Yadav 4/26, Shadab Ahmed 4/28) lost to Mahbubnagar Dist 181/7 & 30/2 in 8.5 overs; Khalsa 303/9 & 154/8 in 27 overs (Chirag Yadav 50, Kalpanesh Sen 3/24) bt Deccan Wanderers 218 in 67 overs (Manoj Shastry 54no, A Harsha 3/37, Ujjwal Yadav 3/56, Shashank Verma 3/61) & 197/7 in 27 overs (Kranthi Kiran 79, Deepanshu Chauhan 4/31) Sayi Satya 321 drew with Zinda Tilismath 325/6 in 79.2 overs (Mohd Ibaduddin 104, Prithvi Reddy 119, Khush Agarwal 3/76); Rohit XI 381/7 & 218/8 in 50 overs (Aditya Javvaji 104, Anish Reddy 64, Kankshith 3/23) bt Apex 221 & 129 in 41 overs (P Vishnu 3/31, Sanjay Choudhary 3/21); Team Speed 273 & 215/9 in 50 overs (K Anirudh 58) bt Classic 117 & 138/10 in 44.2 overs (Pradhyumn 47); Sportive 283 in 68.5 overs (N Sandeep Goud 130, Madhukar 4/63, Avik D 3/47) drew with Future Stars 148/10 in 61.4 overs (Akash 50, S Naveen Kumar 6/37).