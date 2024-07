HCA League: Aditya smashes century for Rohit XI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 11:24 PM

Aditya Javvaji

Hyderabad: Aditya Javvaji delivered a stellar century for Rohit XI against Apex in the Plate C match on day one of the HCA A 1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rohit XI amassed 381/7 in 90 overs, with Aditya scoring 124 runs (19×4, 1×6). He received solid support from Taha Shaik and Mohd Shafi, who contributed unbeaten 56 and 57 runs respectively. For Apex, Akshat Reddy took five wickets.

Brief Scores: Elite A: Ensconse 313 in 77 overs (Rahul Budhi 84, Mohd Junaid Ali 91, Chaitanya Krishna 3/20) vs Central Excise 13/0 in 2 overs; SCRSA 186/6 in 45 overs (Sagar K 55, SK Kamruddin 50 batting) vs Jai Hanuman; Sporting XI 365/8 dec in 71.3 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 57, Anvith Reddy 84, Yash V Satwalekar 74, Ashish Srivastav 73) vs Hyd Bottling 12/0 in 4 overs; Union Bank 167/4 in 60 overs (K Krithik Reddy 82 batting) vs Deccan Chronicle;

Elite B: Evergreen 400/6 in 89 overs (Chandan Sahani 60, Mayank Gupta 108 batting, Aniketh reddy 118) vs India Cements; Budding Stars 311/5 in 63.4 overs (Yash Gupta 78, Alankrit Agarwal 57, T Ravi Teja 102 no, Mir Jaweed Ali 47) vs Combined District; SBI 180/5 in 45 overs (Anoop Pai 79) vs EMCC; BDL 127/9 in 37.2 overs (Naman 5/53) & 41/0 in 7 overs vs Continental 135 in 32 overs (Samhith 64 batting, Varun Dhatrak 3/40, CH Madhuveer 3/21); Balaaji 142/1 in 34.5 overs (Paras Raj 102 no) vs Cambridge XI; Income Tax 210/6 in 59.1 overs (Vamshi Vardhan Reddy 105, G Titas 3/19) vs PKMCC;

Plate C: Hyderabad Blues 51/5 in 20.3 overs (T Arun Kumar 3/16) vs Mahbubnagar; Khalsa 91/2 in 31.4 overs (Chirag Yadav 34 batting) vs Deccan Wanderers; Zinda vs Sayi Satya 321 in 81 overs (B Balaji 81, Vinmukh Raj 69, A Prithvi Reddy 4/54, Syed Ghazi Abbas 3/47) vs Zinda Tilismath 27/0 in 7 overs; Rohit XI 381/7 in 90 overs (Aditya J 124, Taha Shaik 56 no, Mohd Shafi 57 no, Akshat Reddy 5/80) vs Apex; Team Speed 110/5 in 30 overs (Sathvik P 52) vs Classic; Sportive 248/5 in 59 overs (N Sandeep Goud 120, Siddharth 54) vs Future Stars.