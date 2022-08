Tanesh, Shubham slam tons in HCA A1 Division 3 knockout tournament

24 August 22

B Nishanth Yadav.

Hyderabad: Tanesh scored 184 while Shubham Sharma hit 166 as Rohit XI thrashed Charminar CC by 183 in the HCA A1 Division 3 day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament, on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Hyd Bottling 249 in 48.3 overs (Md Taha Shaik 52; Mohd Ateef Sajid 3/37) lost to Concorde CC 251/9 in 48.5 overs (P Arvind 64no; S Akshay 3/49, K Sri Harsha 3/43); Balaaji CC 295/8 in 45 overs (A Karthik Reddy 52, S Ganesh 61, Paras Raj 52) bt Sri Chakra CC 204/9 in 45 overs (G Rithish Reddy 66; G Arjun 3/41); R Dayanand CC 162 in 41 overs (Tanay Tyagarajan 3/13) lost to Sporting XI 164/5 in 31.5 overs; Evergreen CC 317/9 in 50 overs (Buddhi Rahul 105, Ilyan Sathani 63) bt Jai Bhagwathi CC 163 in 38.1 overs (Sai Karthikeya 53; Chandan Sahani 4/32, G Aniketh Reddy 3/34); SBI 314/9 in 50 overs (KSK Chaitanya 54, B Sumanth 89; Md Mohiuddin 3/46, Atul Vyas 3/47) bt Gemini Friends CC 258 in 45.3 overs (B Nishanth Yadav 108, Arnav Kothapally 95; Ravi Kiran M 4/23, VIshal Sharma 3/50); Gouds XI 94 in 29.4 overs (E Vidyananda Reddy 5/16) lost to Jai Hanuman CC 96/2 in 8 overs; Rohit XI 441 in 48.2 overs (Tanesh 184, Shubham Sharma 166; Abdul Khaliq Khan 3/93, Mohd Omar Rizwan 4/52) bt Charminar CC 258 in 47 overs (Kacchi Ali Diamond 93, Syed Ghouse 50, S Dheeraj Goud 90no); AOC 140 in 34.4 overs (Md Abdul Adnan 4/31, B Nihthik 3/23) lost to Deccan Chronicle CC 144/7 in 30.1 overs; Apex CC 125 in 27.2 overs (Dhatrak Varun 5/27, M Sai Prateek 3/31) lost to Continental CC 128/5 in 29 overs (Arbaaz Baig 3/33); Ensconse CC 137 in 34 overs (J Mallikarjun 65; A Tarun Rajan 4/39) lost to Income Tax 138/6 in 23.3 overs (Md Umar 4/42); UBI 240/9 in 50 overs (A Avanish Rao 58; Nimeesh Bachu 4/20) lost to Sportive CC 242/9 in 49.4 overs (Bhagath Varma 75; Nitin Sai Yadav 3/25); EMCC 90 in 33 overs (Rajamani Prasad 3/10, Lokesh Gait 3/26, Saketh Sai Ram 3/18) lost to Central Excise 93/1 in 20.3 overs; Zinda Tilismath 98 in 30 overs (Arya Udupa 3/26, Mohd Asif M 4/12) lost to Khalsa Cc 102/3 in 17.5 overs; Cambridge XI 262/9 in 45 overs (Shashank Lokesh 75, E Jayram Reddy 52; M A Shanmukha 4/25) lost to BDL 263/4 in 42 overs (K Hima Teja 131no).