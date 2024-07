HCA league: Taha’s five-for puts Rohit XI on top

Mohd Taha Sheikh picked up five wickets to put Rohit XI on top against Apex on day two of the HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 11:31 PM

From left, Mohd Taha Sheikh and D Ajith Raja

Hyderabad: Mohd Taha Sheikh returned with figures of 5/48 to guide Rohit XI to a commanding 160-run lead over Apex on day two of HCA A1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Taha’s impressive performance was well supported by Shafi Ali’s 3/55 to guide their side bundle out Apex for 221 in 65.5 overs. P Koushik top-scored with 73 runs for Apex.In the other match, Marredpally Blues secured a thumping 253-run win over Concorde in the HCA A2 Division 2-Days League Championship. S Raju shone with the ball, picking up four wickets to power his side bowl out Concorode for 296 runs in 80.4 overs. Earlier, riding on D Ajith Raja’s 242-ball 265, the Marredpally side posted 548/7 in 90 over.

Brief Scores: Elite: A: MP Colts 320/9 dec in 84 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 122, Abhinav Tej 73, Sai Prateek 5/88) vs R Dayanand 2/2 in 1.1 overs; Ensconse 313 in 77 overs vs Central Excise 405 in 85.4 overs (Shaik Sameer 132, Ashesh Singh 78, Mallikarjun 76, TP Anirudh 63, Ammaar Ayub 5/131, B Rahul 3/28); SCRSA 222 in 55.3 overs (SK Kamruddin 67, Mudassir 4/36) vs Jai Hanuman 351/4 in 64 overs (K Sai Purnanand Rao 71, M Abhirath Reddy 169, Prateek Reddy 52, Shaik Basha 4/90); AOC 279 in 71 overs (Amit Pachhara 156, K Sriniketh 3/69, Shubham Sharma 3/81) vs Gemini Friends 15/0 in 9 overs; Sporting XI 365/8 dec in 71.3 overs & 291/3 dec in 39.4 overs (A Varun Goud 101, Anvith Reddy 100) vs Hyd Bottling 103 in 43.3 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 5/27, K Harshavardhan 3/13); Union Bank 288 in 88.3 overs (K Krithik Reddy 112, Saketh Dhatrak 4/49, CV Milind 3/45) & 4/2 in 3.5 overs vs Deccan Chronicle 135 in 44 overs (Nitin sai Yadav 4/50, M Ruthik Yadav 3/33, Amol Shinde 3/19); Elite: B: Evergreen 400/6 in 89 overs & 142/5 in 32 overs (Ilyaan Sathani 41 batting, Shashank Yadav 4/29) vs India Cements 132 in 41.5 overs (Aniketh Reddy 5/42); Budding Stars 396/6 in 79 overs (T Raviteja 153 no,Bharath Reddy 3/81) vs Combined Dist 67/5 in 25 overs (B Punnaiah 4/15); BDL 127/9 in 37.2 overs & 178 in 41.4 overs (Rahul Singh 89) bt Continental 135 in 32 overs & 143 in 40.1 overs (Samhith 51, Atul Vyas 3/11, CH Madhuveer Reddy 3/36); Balaaji 418/4 in 90 overs (Paras Raj 229no, HK Simha 54, Geeta Krishna 67) vs Cambridge XI 76/6 in 27 overs (G Arjun 3/27, Geeta Krishna 3/6); Income Tax 285 in 79.1 overs (Vamshi Vardhan Reddy 118, G Titas 3/24, B Sacheit 4/84, Venkat Karthik 3/51) vs PKMCC 225/6 in 76 overs (G Rithish reddy 86, Rahul Reddy 4/76); Hyderabad Blues 96 in 37.4 overs (T Arun Kumar 6/42) vs Mahbubnagar Dist 181/7 in 75 overs (Amogh Srikanth 65); Khalsa 303/9 in 90 overs (Chirag Yadav 76, Charanjeet 53, Amit Singh 4/40) vs Deccan Wanderers 99/5 in 30 overs (Kranthi Kiran 38 batting); Rohit XI 381/7 in 90 overs vs Apex 221 in 65.5 overs (P Koushik 73, Mohd Taha Sheikh 5/48 (18.5-7-48-5), Shafi Ali 3/55); Team Speed 273/10 in 68.4 overs (Ahwinan Ram 31, Shanmukha 91no, Shreyas Reddy 31, G Lokesh 31, Urvesh Kakkad 5/76(14.4-0-76-5)) & 60/2 in 60 overs vs Classic 117/10 in 22 overs (Jainath mansingh 49, Shanmukha 4/15); A2 Division 2 Days League: MP Blues 548/7 in 90 overs bt Concorde 296/10 in 80.4 overs (Varun tej 135(236b,14×4), Mohd Mosiquddin 42, Durga Ujjwal 34, S Raju 4/47); Manikumar 144 in 59.1 overs lost to Postal 145/4 in 26.5 overs (Shakeer 100, Vamshhi Kumaar 4/40).