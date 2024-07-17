HCA League: Hrishikesh’s double ton gives Balaaji commanding lead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 11:18 PM

Hyderabad: Hrishikesh Simha’s unbeaten double century powered Balaaji to take a commanding lead of 243 runs over India Cements on the second day of the Elite B clash in the HCA A 1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter remained not out at 229 (23×4, 11×6) steering his side to 380/9 in 90 overs. Paras Raj also impressed with a 50-run knock. For India Cements, A Shrunjith Reddy stood out, taking five wickets. Earlier, India Cements were bowled out for 137 runs in 39.2 over.

Brief Scores: Elite A: Central Excise 336/9 in 90 overs (J Mallikarjun 84, N Surya Teja 108 no) vs Deccan Chronicle 29/0 in 7 overs; MP Colts 324 in 86.1 overs (Rishith Reddy 42, B Sudhakar 4/62) vs SCRSA 121/4 in 44.3 overs (B SUdhakar 43, Dane Johnson 3/19); Jai Hanuman 377/9 in 90 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 179, Rohit Rayudu 69, Prateek Reddy 64, Karthikeya Kak 4/32) vs Sporting Xi 99/3 in 26 overs; R Dayanand 246 in 78.3 overs (S Dheeraj 86, M Sai Prateek 56, M Ruthik Yadav 4/77, Nitin Sai Yadav 3/76) vs UBI 210/3 in 57 overs (K Krithik Reddy 88 no, P Shiva 63); Ensconse 133/5 in 44.3 overs (Junaid Ali 55 no) vs AOC; Elite B: Budding Star 229 & 99/1 in 23 overs (Jay Ram Kashyap 48 no) vs Cambridge Xi 224 in 72.3 overs (K Bhagath Varma 69, B Punniah 3/75, Ajay Yadav 3/29); EMCC 254 & 135/8 in 36.2 overs (A Avanish Rao 52, VVS Akshay Krishna 3/27) vs PKMCC 207 in 65.2 overs (G Rithish Reddy 53, Nishanth S 3/32, Ashwad Rajiv 4/63); SBI 190 in 69.5 overs (Danny Derek Prince 57, Shreyansh Pandey 4/37, Aniketh Reddy 3/51) vs Evergreen 26/2 in 7 overs; India Cements 137 vs Balaaji 380/9 in 90 overs (Hrishikesh Simha 229 no, Paras Raj 50, A Shrunjith Reddy 5/132); Combined Districts 131 in 37.2 overs (Varun Dhatrak 5/33(10-4-33-5, Mahduveer Reddy 3/20) drew with BDL 135/4 in 32.2 overs (K Hima Teja 33 no); Plate C: Mahbubnagar Dist 251 in 69.1 overs (K Srikanth 40, G Prem 4/54) vs Sayi Satya 119 in 54 overs (G Prem 45, Jaysimha 4/35, Srikanth Yadav 4/42); Apex 134 & 122/3 in 30.5 overs (P Koushik 54) vs Khalsa 192 in 61.1 overs (Syed Abubaker Siddiqui 52, Kanksith Reddy 3/34, Ayaan Mohd Ahmed 4/45); Classic 80 in 23.2 overs (Syed Mazhar 7/34 (11.2-5-34-7)) drew with Zinda Tilismath 81/1 in 18 overs Sportive 247 in 67.3 overs (Abhishek Murugan 136 (169b,11×4,6×6), D Abhiram 3 for 21, D Manish 4 for 50) vs HBCC 66/5 in 30.4 overs.