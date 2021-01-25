HCA league match hit with Covid cases

Former secretary T Shesh Narayan said that the HCA should be more alert while conducting these matche

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:17 pm 7:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Bottling and Evergreen three-day A-1 Division cricket league match, to be held from Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, had to be postponed as three players were reportedly tested Covid-19 positive.

Confirming this news, MVVK Prasad of Hyderabad Bottling, said: “As a precautionary measure, I have informed the league committee about this latest development. I have also asked my players in the team to be in self-isolation,” he said.

Hyderabad Cricket Association joint secretary Naresh Sharma, who is in charge of the leagues, said that he received the communication from Hyderabad Bottling Club and has postponed this match,” he said.

Sharma also informed that with the Bottling-Evergreen match being postponed, Union Bank will play State Bank of India at Uppal Stadium from Tuesday. “I have informed the two teams about the match tomorrow,” he said.

Former secretary T Shesh Narayan said that the HCA should be more alert while conducting these matches. “There are rise in Covid-19 cases and HCA should be very careful while holding these matches,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .