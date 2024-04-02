HCL announces fifth edition of Jigsaw, India’s largest problem-solving assessment platform

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 04:25 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: HCL, a $13.1 billion global conglomerate, announced registrations for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw, India’s Biggest Problem-Solving Assessment Platform.

This Pan-India initiative aims to cultivate a community of India’s Top Young Problem Solvers by recognizing and rewarding their critical thinking abilities through a rigorous evaluation process. This year, HCL Jigsaw is inviting all school students from Grades 6 to 9 to participate in the competition without any registration fees.

“At HCL, we aim to multiply the potential of young minds with the right skills and knowledge to navigate in a rapidly evolving world. Through HCL Jigsaw, we’re committed to providing a platform for evaluating and honing essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving among school students,” said Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand at HCL.

Interested students and schools can secure their sport by registering at www.hcljigsaw.com before 31st July 2024. The total prize purse for the fifth edition is Rs 12 Lakh. In addition to this, schools with over 150 participants will be recognized as India’s Top Problem-Solving Schools.