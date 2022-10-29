Telangana Tourism introduce special tours for Kartika Masam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:01 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The packages include Hyderabad to Pancharamam, Hyderabad to Ananthagiri to Vikarabad, and Hyderabad to Beechpalli to Alampur.

Hyderabad: As the auspicious Karthika Masam is here, the Telangana Tourism department has come up with multiple packages to enable people to visit famous temples and other destinations. It has curated five tours, which will be in effect from this weekend.

The packages include Hyderabad to Pancharamam, Hyderabad to Ananthagiri to Vikarabad, and Hyderabad to Beechpalli to Alampur.

Besides, two temple tour packages cover the Kakatiya region (Hyderabad to Kaleshwaram to Ramappa to 1000 pillar to Yadagirigutta to Keesara to Hyderabad) and Sathavahana region (Hyderabad to Vemulawada to Kondagattu to Dharmapuri to Hyderabad). The special tours will run till November 20.

Those interested in the package tours can book tickets on the official Telangana Tourism website https://tourism.telangana.gov.in/home.

Price details:

Hyderabad-Pancharamam: Rs 4,600 per adult, Rs 3,680 per child

Temple tour (Sathavahana region): Rs 1,600 per adult, Rs 1,280 per child

Hyderabad-Beechpalli-Alampur: Rs 1,050 per adult, Rs 840 per child

Hyderabad-Ananthagiri-Vikarabad: Rs 1,500 per adult, Rs 1,200 per child

Temple tour (Kakatiya region): Rs 2,600 per adult, Rs 2,080 per child