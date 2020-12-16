Headmaster arrested for abusing minor girls in Kothagudem

Police took the accused into their custody at Manugur during late night hours on Tuesday while he was trying to escape

Kothagudem: The Headmaster of a government primary school in the district was arrested and suspended from the services for allegedly abusing six minor students of the school, sexually.

The accused, Dodda Sunil who was in his mid 40s, was said to be sexually abusing the girl students, all below nine years, on the school’s premises at Chintavarre village in Laxmidevipalli mandal since August this year.

Police took the accused into their custody at Manugur during late night hours on Tuesday while he was trying to escape. He was booked under IPC Section 376AB (punishment for committing rape on woman under twelve years of age) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Laxmidevipalli police said here on Wednesday.

It was said that the headmaster used to call the students to the school for attending online classes using his mobile phone as their parents do not have smartphones. The parents of the children came to know about the incident ten days ago as they suffered from urinary tract infection. For the past ten days, Sunil and his colleagues tried to settle the matter through a panchayat with the parents and the villagers. On Monday the villagers reportedly beat up the accused teacher.

District Education Officer, E Somasekhar Sharma said Sunil was suspended based on the preliminary report by the officials. Child Development Project Officer, N Kanaka Durga said a medical examination of all girls was completed and the report awaited. Laxmidevipalli tahsildar, Bhadrakali, Inspector of Police, Guruswamy and MPDO Rama Rao have also visited the village and probed into the matter.

