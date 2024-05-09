Youth gets 10 years RI for raping minor in Hyderabad

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him. The court awarded Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: A fast track court in LB Nagar on Thursday sentenced a youth to ten years rigourous imprisonment in the rape case of a minor girl reported in Saroornagar in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him. The court awarded Rs 1 lakh compensation to the victim.

In May 2017, Mohd.Khaja Moinuddin (19), the convict who is a private employee from Karmanghat in Saroornagar, lured the girl with eatables into his house and raped. On complaint from the victim’s parents, the Saroornagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested Khaja Moinuddin.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team and announced rewards to them.