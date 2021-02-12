Health care will be priority, says new GHMC Mayor

Emphasis will be on health care, including Basti Dawakhanas and primary health care facilities, especially in slums, and on extending quality medical services to citizens, she said

By | Published: 12:10 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The new Mayor Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal says strengthening healthcare and drainage systems and provision of basic amenities like community halls will be focus areas while there will be least tolerance to corruption and other irregularities.

Emphasis will be on health care, including Basti Dawakhanas and primary health care facilities, especially in slums, and on extending quality medical services to citizens. Similarly, the existing drainage system needs to be improved and extended to new areas to avoid urban flooding, she said.

Provision of basic amenities, like community halls in colonies and bastis, will also be one of the priority areas. Urban poor need such spaces and they can be put to use for conducting different programmes, she said while speaking to Telangana Today soon after being elected as the Mayor here on Thursday.

Later, addressing the media, Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal said there would be least tolerance to corruption and dishonesty. Irrespective of parties, all women corporators would be treated on par and taken into confidence in executing different welfare and development works, she added.

Before contesting the GHMC corporator elections, she was active in taking up voluntary services. “As a lawyer, I extended free legal services to many poor women, especially in domestic violence cases,” she said.

Hyderabad witnessed rapid growth in infra: Bonthu

During the last five years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched different initiatives, including the Strategic Road Development Programme, the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme, Basti Dawakhanas and quite a few others.

Taking pride in the municipal corporation’s achievements, former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said Hyderabad has witnessed a rapid growth in infrastructure. The capital expenditure in the last five financial years stands testimony to this.

“(I was) Fortunate to be the first Mayor of Hyderabad in Telangana State. I bow before CM KCR sir and my mentor KTR for their confidence in me for this position. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who stood by me all these years,” Rammohan tweeted.

As many as 18 projects have been completed in the last two years. Nine flyovers, four underpasses, three road over bridges, one bridge and Cable Bridge on Durgam Cheruvu have been completed. The municipal corporation had also made good use of the lockdown last year and had completed nearly Rs 450 crore worth works.

“I would say with great pride that I did what all I could do for our vibrant city of Hyderabad. I have countless memories in this beautiful journey,” he tweeted on Wednesday night.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated his work and tweeted “Congratulations on a job well done brother.”

Fortunate to be the first Mayor of Hyderabad in Telangana state. I bow before our CM Hon’ble KCR sir and my mentor @KTRTRS garu for their confidence in me for this position and my heartfelt thanks to each and every person who stood by me all these years. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/o74lz6sysd — Dr BonthuRammohan (@bonthurammohan) February 10, 2021

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .