Take Hyderabad to greater heights, KCR tells newly elected Mayor, corporators

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday advised newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and TRS corporators to work towards enhancing the image and standing of Hyderabad.

Congratulating the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators when they called on him at Pragathi Bhavan to thank him for giving them an opportunity, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad was a truly global city where people from different regions and cultures come to live and settle down, making it a mini India.

“Work with commitment to solve problems faced by the people of Hyderabad” was the clear message given to the lot by Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that those in posts should maintain restraint, have patience and under no circumstances should they lose their cool, he said: “They should be simple and there should not be any change in their attitude or body language,” he said, adding that if they speak unnecessarily, it will boomerang on certain occasions rather than placing them at an advantage.

Advising the leaders to be careful with their words when they speak, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “When people come to meet you, you should not look into their caste or religion while speaking with them. You should listen to them carefully and treat them properly with respect. If possible, try to help them but never lie.” He pointed out that only a few from crores of people get the opportunity to get elect as elected representatives.

Elected representatives, he said, should utilise the opportunity given to them by people and earn a good name. There are leaders who are facing criticism even if they are doing good, and even a small slip-up can get them a bad reputation, he said.

In a lighter vein, the Chief Minister suggestged that the mayor and deputy mayor listen to the famous song ‘Galli Chinadhi… Garibola Katha Peddadhi…,’ composed by poet and MLC Goreti Venkanna who explained the problems faced by the people in slums. “I have listened to this song over 100 times,” he said.

Advising the two to visit the slums along with corporators to get a first-hand feel of people’s problems and solve them, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad was a truly global city having all the trappings for a bright future. “People from other States have come to the city and settled here. There is a Sindhi Colony, Gujarathi Galli and Parsigutta. There are also Bengalis, Marwadis and Malayalese who are also settled here,” he said, adding that people from different States, communities and culture feel proud to be Hyderabadis. “Hyderabad, which is like a mini India, greets everyone with love and affection. Hence, the future of this great city is now in the hands of the newly elected corporators,” he said. The State government was also implementing various programme for the development of the city and the corporators should extend their assistance in this regard.

Chandrashekhar also told Vijaya Lakshmi that are many corporators but only one person gets the chance to become a Mayor. “Most corporators have qualifications to become a Mayor but everyone doesn’t get the opportunity. Under these circumstances, everyone should be united and work for the all round development of the city,” he said.

