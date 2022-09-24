Health dept conducts unannounced inspections in private, govt hospitals in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:28 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: The State health department has launched a series of unannounced inspections in several government and private health care establishments including testing laboratories across Telangana.

The special drive has been taken-up to ensure health care facilities are maintaining quality in extending their services to patients and also adhering to the rules and regulations under Clinical Establishment Act, health officials said.

The inspections are widespread and are being conducted in both private and government hospitals. “This is a special drive taken across Telangana with an aim to ensure all health care establishments are functioning properly and following all the regulatory requirements,” Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said.

In case of deviations, the concerned health care facilities are being served notices by the inspection teams and are being given time to submit action taken reports. Among other regulations, authorities are also checking whether private and government hospitals are properly maintaining medical records of patients and submitting the same to the district health officials. Inspections have been conducted in several districts including Nalgonda, Adilabad, Warangal, Narayanpet, Jagtiyal, Mulugu etc.

The Clinical Establishments (Registrations and Regulation) Rules, 2011 provides the necessary powers to health authorities for conducting inspections on the premises of private health care facilities. The Act grants powers to the health department to grant, renew, suspend and cancel registration of any hospital and also investigate complaints of breach and enforce compliance of the provisions and rules of the Act.