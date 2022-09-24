TS imposes disciplinary action and criminal cases on doctors involved in DPL surgeries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sat - 24 September 22

The State government has relieved Dr Jhansi Lakshmi from the post of in-charge District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS), Rangareddy district with a direction to report to her original post of Civil Surgeon Specialist, CHC, Shadnagar. The State government has relieved Dr Jhansi Lakshmi from the post of in-charge District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS), Rangareddy district with a direction to report to her original post of Civil Surgeon Specialist, CHC, Shadnagar.

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday has announced sweeping disciplinary measures including criminal cases against caregivers who were involved in conducting Double Puncture Laparoscopic (DPL) surgeries that led to the death of four young women during a sterilization camp organised at Community Health Centre (CHC), Ibrahimpatnam on August 28, 2022.

Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr Swarajya Lakshmi has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Officer of the Commission of Health and Family Welfare. Authorities will also initiate disciplinary action against Dr Swarajya Lakshmi.

Orders have been issued to initiate disciplinary action (as per the rules) against Dr Jhansi Lakshmi and Dr Sridhar, Superintendent (under suspension), CHC, Ibrahimpatnam.

The State government has directed officials to file a criminal case against Joel Sunil Kumar, the DPL surgeon involved in conducting the surgeries.

Disciplinary proceedings will also be taken against Dr Naga Jyothi, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (Dy DM&HO), Ibrahimpatnam/ DPL Camp Officer, Chandrakala, Head Nurse, CHC, Ibrahimpatnam, Dr Geetha, Deputy Civil Surgeon, CHC, Ibrahimpatnam, Dr Srinivas, Medical Officer, PHC, Madgual, Dr Kiran, Medical Officer, PHC, Manchal, Dr Poonam, Medical Officer, PHC, Dandumailaram, Alivelu, Supervisor, PHC, Madgul, Mangamma, Supervisor, PHC, Madgul, Jayalatha, Supervisor, PHC, Manchal and Janakamma, Supervisor, PHC, Danndumailaram.