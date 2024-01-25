Health Minister participates in Mothi Matha jatara in Sangareddy

The temple is located at Upparpally village of Mogudampally Mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 09:04 PM

Temple management of Mothi Matha temple is presenting a representation to Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, at Upparpally in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: The Mothi Matha jatara has been attracting a huge number of Lambadas from across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The temple is located at Upparpally village of Mogudampally Mandal. Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha also visited the temple on Thursday and offered special prayers on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government would provide all facilities for devotees visiting the temple. The three-day fete began on Wednesday. The Lambada community believe that the presiding deity will bless them with children if they offer prayers here. Newly-wedded couples visit the temple during the jatara.

Former Minister A Chandrashekar, Former MP Suresh Shetkar and others were present.