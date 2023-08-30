Health profile reveals critical ailments in 2,000 TSRTC employees

Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Nearly 2,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were diagnosed with chronic health complications and critical ailments at a recent health profile conducted across the depots in the State.

Last year, the RTC had taken up the “Grand Health Challenge” in November, and a checkup was done for a total of 45,672 employees to maintain their health profile as a preventive measure. Of them, nearly 300 were diagnosed with serious health issues.

Based on the medical reports, employees were segregated into different categories from normal to emergency treatment.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the organisation has created a system of health volunteers with special attention to the health of the employees.

“In the recent past, instances of employees losing their lives due to cardiac arrest were reported. Had there been little knowledge in first-aid, proper medication and follow up action on the employees with high risk, their lives would have been saved,” Sajjanar said.

It is learnt that of the total staff, nearly 30 per cent were suffering from blood pressure, 18 per cent with diabetes and 15 per cent of them were suffering from obesity.

These health issues were noticed mostly in bus drivers, who are bound to be on driving duty for about eight hours a day. Apart from this, about 14 per cent of them were suffering from spine related problems.

RTC officials said of the 282 employees who were diagnosed with heart ailments, 42 persons had undergone various surgeries. Others were put on medication and observation.

To keep a check on employee well being, RTC authorities have recently directed the depot managers concerned to engage two bus conductors as ‘Health Volunteer’ at each unit.

Their main duty is to bring the health status of the employees who have recovered from illness and those in risk categories in the health profile to the attention of dispensary doctors from time to time.

Health Profile of TS RTC Employees:

* 46,340 employees profiled

* Around 2,000 employees diagnosed with chronic health complications and critical ailments

* 282 employees have heart problems

* 30 per cent suffering from blood pressure

* 18 per cent are diabetic

* 15 per cent suffering from obesity

* 14 per cent have spine related problems.