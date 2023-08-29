Raksha Bandhan: Good news for women passengers, TSRTC announces lucky draw

The RTC has announced a lucky draw for women passengers with prizes worth Rs 5.50 lakh to the winning participants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has some good news for women traveling in buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The RTC has announced a lucky draw for women passengers with prizes worth Rs.5.50 lakh to the winning participants. A total of 33 prizes will be awarded to three winners in each region.

TSRTC officials said all women traveling in the buses on August 30 and 31, can participate in this lucky draw.

After completing the journey, they can write their name and phone number on the backside of the ticket and drop them in boxes kept at the bus stations for the purpose.

Lucky draw will be conducted in each region and three winners will be selected by the officials on the lucky draw by September 9.

For more information contact TSRTC call centre numbers: 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.