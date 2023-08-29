40 Crore Worth Convention Centre In Khammam By TSRTC | Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: TSRTC has proposed to construct a two-storeyed air-conditioned convention centre in Khammam. Thanks to the initiative taken by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the convention centre with modern facilities will come up near the new RTC bus stand in the city.

Boasting a capacity of 2,000 seats, this venue will be the third of its kind in Telangana, joining the TSRTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad and the upcoming Nirmal convention centre.

Spanning a sprawling 1.7 acres, this grand convention centre will be built with an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore.