Heartfulness pulsates with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia’s sublime music

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Forests by Heartfulness hosted the legendary flutist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Pt. Chaurasia, who agreed to lend his name to the cause of promoting awareness on the importance of trees, performed as a fund-raiser event called ‘Echoes of Vrindavan’ during the Bhandara fest coinciding with the auspicious occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of Pujya Chariji – the third in the lineage of the Guides of Sri Rama Chandra Mission.

Present at the occasion were the Guide of Heartfulness – Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ who presided over the event, besides dignitaries such as Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and RWS; V Srinivas Goud, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology; Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary – Telangana State; Arvind Kumar, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development among others.

The concert followed a satsangh where participants meditated under the guidance of Kamlesh Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Daaji said, “Music has a divine connection. This is especially true about classical music that is so close to the divinity. Soulful music can not only calm one’s mind, but also bring the focus better and much easily on God. It helps in binding the soul with the divine source. Research has also proven that a certain kind of music can affect individuals spiritually. If you look at the Buddhist monasteries, there is a special reverberance with the kind of drumming and the chants. The same holds good at a temple. Plants are not left behind at how they can be influenced by music. It is very graceful of Pandit Chaurasia to support a noble cause in spreading the message.”

Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, who as an avid green supporter, joined hands with Forests by Heartfulness and enchanted the participants with his sublime performance said, “When we talk of Vridavan, the image that crops up is that of Krishna playing his flute as every soul around him including the plants are mesmerised by the divinity of his music. This image is further strengthened by what we have heard from the tales, the folklore and the scriptures of the kind of influence divine music had on sentient beings. Every raga has a mood, every note is a deity in itself. One cannot escape the significance of it if rendered with perfection.”

Talking about the ‘Forests’, Panditji said, “Much damage has already been caused to nature. But with baby steps, we can reverse the damage. When I saw the green cover that Kanha today is, I could not believe the impact it can have on the ecology here. The centre is already attracting a number of migratory bird species.”

