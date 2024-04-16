KCR’s speech gets roaring response from people

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 12:31 AM

File Photo

Sangareddy: Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s speech got a roaring response from the massive crowd that attended the BRS’ public meeting at Sulthanpur on Tuesday.

The BRS chief said that the police, under the influence of the Congress government, were suppressing the BRS activists, and asked the officials to act independently by abiding by the rules.

When Chandrashekhar Rao said that the police had to remember that the BRS would again come to power, he got a roaring response from the public

. The former Chief Minister said that the police stopped the vehicles of the BRS cadre, which were on their way to the meeting venue. Chandrashekhar Rao said that the police have sent BRS worker Salvaji Madhava Rao from Karimnagar to jail for just posting a message on social media.

He demanded the DGP, Ravi Guptha to order an inquiry into the incident to find out the truth. Meanwhile, the entire NH-161 was dotted in pink as a huge number of the BRS cadre arrived at the meeting venue. A huge number of vehicles lined up on either side of the highway.

The BRS cadre was seen walking to the meeting venue holding BRS flags. Nearly, one lakh people from Narsapur, Sangareddy, Andole, Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and other places attended the meeting.