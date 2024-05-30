Heat wave conditions observed in eight mandals, Bheemaram records 47.2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Heat wave conditions prevailed in eight mandals in the State on Thursday with Bheemaram in Mancherial recording the highest temperature of 47.2 degree Celsius.

Nearly 20 mandals, especially those in Northern Telangana recorded over 45.8 degree Celsius temperature on Thursday. Heat wave conditions were observed in Kagaznagar, Asifabad, Vemanpally, Bellampally, Hajipur, Kasipet, Kamanpur and Sultanabad mandals as temperature soared over 45.7 degree Celsius in these mandals, Telangana State Development Planning Society said in its report released at 5 p.m.

Generally a heat wave criterion is considered when maximum temperature of a station reaches more than 40 degree Celsius. In case the maximum temperature departure is 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius from normal temperature recorded during this time of the year.

Similarly, when the actual temperature exceeds more than 45 degree Celsius, it is also considered as heat wave condition. In May, the average maximum temperature in the State is 40.3 degree Celsius and highest maximum temperature of 48.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Dandepalle in Mancherial on May 30, 2015.

Met department in its report said the maximum temperature are likely to hover between 41 degree Celsius to 44 degree Celsius at several places in the State on Friday.