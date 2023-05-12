Heatwave: Hyderabad braces for soaring temperatures; red alert issued for 15 districts

The heatwave in Telangana, including Hyderabad, is being attributed to the impact of Cyclone Mocha, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:35 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: After experiencing moderate temperatures in April and the first week of May, Hyderabad is now bracing itself for a heatwave. The average maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle above 40 degrees Celsius for the next seven days.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the city until Sunday, as day temperatures are expected to settle between 41 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Nights are also expected to turn uncomfortable due to an increase in humidity. Other districts in the state are also expected to face similar situations, with orange alerts in place.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued a red alert for 15 districts – Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, and Peddapalli. Maximum temperatures in these areas are predicted to soar above 45 degrees Celsius.

Unseasonal showers that brought some relief to the state are likely to stop for the next one week, exacerbating the heatwave.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the scorching heat, such as staying indoors during peak daytime hours, drinking plenty of water, and wearing loose, light-coloured clothing.