Andhra Pradesh heatwave alert in 32 mandals

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) cautioned district residents to take necessary precautions to avoid sunstrokes and other health issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:59 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of a heatwave in 27 mandals today and 32 mandals on Tuesday. The reports say that seven Alluri Sitarama Raju district mandals will experience an extreme heat wave, and the temperature will touch a minimum of 44 degrees Celsius.

Five mandals in Anakapalli District, two mandals in East Godavari, six mandals in Kakinada, and six mandals in Parvathipuram District are also alerted for heatwaves today and tomorrow. State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) caution these district residents to take necessary precautions to avoid sunstrokes and other health issues.

ASD Districts

Addateegala – 41 °C

Nellipaka- 43.1 °C

Chintoor-44.7 °C

Gangavaram-42.4 °C

Koonavaram-44.8 °C

Rajavommangi-41.2 °C

V Ramachandrapuram-43.5 °C

Anakapalli District

Gologonda-40.1 °C

Kotavuratla-39 °C

Makavarapalem-39.4 °C

Narsipatnam-39.6 °C

Nathavaram-40 °C

East Godavari District

Gokavaram-43.3 °C

Korukonda-41.6 °C

Eluru Districts

Kukunoor-43 °C

Kakinada District

Gandepalli- 41.6°C

Jaggampet-42.6°C

Kirlampudi-41.7°C

Kotanandur-39.3°C

Prattipadu-41°C

Yeleswaram- 42.5°C

Parvathipuram District

Bhamini-41.8°C

Garugbilli-43.1°C

Jeyammavalasa-42.8°C

Komarada-41.4°C

Kurupam-42.1°C

Veeraghattam-43°C