Andhra Pradesh heatwave alert in 32 mandals

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of a heatwave in 27 mandals today and 32 mandals on Tuesday. The reports say that seven Alluri Sitarama Raju district mandals will experience an extreme heat wave, and the temperature will touch a minimum of 44 degrees Celsius.
Five mandals in Anakapalli District, two mandals in East Godavari, six mandals in Kakinada, and six mandals in Parvathipuram District are also alerted for heatwaves today and tomorrow. State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) caution these district residents to take necessary precautions to avoid sunstrokes and other health issues.