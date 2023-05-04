Hyderabad experiences cooler April with zero heatwave days, May to be scorcher

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 04:23 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Children enjoying themselves near the water fountain at Sanjeevaiah Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: In a city that’s accustomed to scorching summers with the mercury shooting up, Hyderabad seems to have had a cooler April. With the average highest maximum temperature hovering around a moderate 39.4 degrees Celsius, the city witnessed a month-long reprieve from the relentless heat that typically characterises this time of the year.

For a city that endured 10 heatwave days last year, April has had none. The denizens of Hyderabad could finally step out without feeling like they were being backed in an oven. It was as if weather gods had decided to spare the city from the fiery wrath of summer.

According to the India Meteorologist Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) scientist Dr. A. Sravani, the lower-than-normal temperatures were a result of “continuous troughs and convective activity.”

In fact, in some districts of Telangana, temperatures were recorded to be below 11 degrees Celsius normal. “This is practically unheard of in the month of April,” she said.

In May, however, the picture may not be quite as rosy. With temperatures expected to rise from May 10 onwards, Hyderabad may soon find itself in the grip of summer’s unrelenting heat once again. Pre-monsoon showers are also likely to stop from May 7.

Meanwhile, there is still hope on the horizon. The IMD-H official predicts that the monsoon onset, which is usually on June 8, may be delayed by just two days. And while temperatures may rise above normal at times, they are expected to remain within tolerable limits until June 10.