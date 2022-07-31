Heavy downpour in Hyderabad on Sunday evening

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:42 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, after the weather remaining relatively hot and dry the entire day.

Thanks to the light weekend traffic, the heavy downpour that lasted between 30 to 6 minutes at different locations did not cause much annoyance to people.

However, following the downpour, several arterial road stretches were inundated in sheets of rains water. Rains accompanied with thunder were reported in Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Narayanguda, Himayathnagar, Malakpet, Amberpet, OU campus, Dilsukhnagar and Basheerbagh. The rains were also heavy at Manikonda, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Sanathnagar.

The real-time rainfall data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) indicated that by 8.30 pm on Sunday, Rajendranagar received 28 mm of rainfall followed by 27.5 mm of rainfall at Balanagar region. Areas near Rajendranagar GHMC circle office received 24 mm of rainfall while Srinagar colony, Jubilee Hills and Bathukammakunta received 20.5 mm and 20.3 mm of rainfall respectively.