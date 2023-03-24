Heavy rain disturbs normal life in rural Karimnagar

Heavy rain coupled with gale disturbed normal life in some areas of Karimnagar rural mandal on Friday evening

09:09 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

electricity department staff repairing current wires

Karimnagar: Heavy rain coupled with gale disturbed normal life in some areas of Karimnagar rural mandal on Friday evening. Rain was recorded in Durshad, Mugdumpur and other villages.

While Maize and other standing crops were damaged, paddy stocked in a rice mill was soaked in rain water.

Road connectivity between a few villages disrupted as big trees got uprooted and fell across the roads. Officials are trying to clear roads by removing trees. Power supply was also disrupted.