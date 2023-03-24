Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Congress activists burning the effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karimnagar on Friday

Karimnagar: Congress party activists on Friday staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the suspension of parliament membership of party MP Rahul Gandhi.

They burnt the effigies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in different areas of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

Congress workers led by DCC president Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana burnt the effigy of PM at Alugunur chowk in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana opined that to prevent Rahul Gandhi from raising public issues in parliament, the union government led by BJP party suspended congress leader’s membership.

Taking Surat court’s verdict as an advantage, the central government suspended the membership of Rahul Gandhi. Modi was mistaken if he thought that it was possible to prevent Rahul Gandhi from raising voice on behalf of the public.

In the morning, senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar along with DCC president observed silent protest at Gandhi statue in Karimnagar town, in protest against Surat Court’s verdict imposing two years imprisonment to Rahul Gandhi.

On the other hand, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar condemned the central government’s decision. Terming it as an arrogant move, he said that the union government was trying to suppress the voice of opposition parties.