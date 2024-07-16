Heavy rains cheer Nirmal farmers, agriculture activity picks up pace

Thirteen mandals of the total 19 received normal rainfall, while five mandals witnessed excess rainfall by 20 to 36 per cent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 10:51 AM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Parts of Nirmal district witnessed heavy rains, cheering farmers who were waiting for showers for over three weeks, on Tuesday.

According to a weather report on Telangana Development Planning Society’s website, the average actual rainfall of the district was gauged to 34.3 mm, while Basar mandal received the highest rainfall of 96.6 mm. It recorded 331 mm of rainfall as against 308.8 normal rainfall from June 1 to July 16, indicating an excess by 7 per cent.

Thirteen mandals of the total 19 mandals received normal rainfall, while five mandals witnessed excess rainfall by somewhere between 20 and 36 per cent.

Khanapur and Bhainsa are still reeling under deficit rainfall by around 20 per cent. However, farmers who sowed paddy, jowar, maize, soya and cotton crops expressed happiness over the rains.

Similarly, Adilabad district recorded an actual average rainfall of 13 mm. It registered 391.6 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal rainfall of 353, reflecting an excess by 11 per cent. Kumram Bheem Asifabad district received 341 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 347 mm, posting a negligible deficit of 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mancherial witnessed 251.4 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal rainfall of 317 mm, recording a deficit of 21 per cent. Growers of paddy, red gram, maize, jowar, soya and other crops are worried a lot over scanty rainfall. They said that they would register losses in agriculture if the district continues to see the prolonged dry spells for two more weeks.