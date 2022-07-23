Heavy rains: CM KCR asks Govt machinery to be on high alert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

File Photo: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Saturday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ask the district Collectors to be on high alert since the State is likely to witness heavy rains over the next couple of days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports.

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary conducted a teleconference with senior officials and district Collectors and apprised them about the heavy to very heavy rainfall threat across the State and need to be vigilant. He asked them to focus on ensuring that there is no loss of human life.

The Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to ensure that all the officials in the district are available in the headquarters and no leave should be allowed. Low lying areas should be identified and relief camps should be kept ready.

He asked the Collectors to work in close coordination with all departments concerned and take all preventive measures and see that no untoward incident takes place. The Chief Secretary advised Collectors to set up a control room in the Collectorate.

“The IMD projects heavy rainfall and the impact will be seen from tomorrow afternoon. There may be breaches to irrigation tanks, roads, causeways may also likely be submerged,” he said.

As tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, the officials should be on high alert and see that sand bags are kept ready in case of breaches to vulnerable tanks, the Chief Secretary said.

Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja and other officials participated in the teleconference.