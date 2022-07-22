Heavy rains in Hyderabad: Traffic police warns of traffic congestion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains lashing the city since Friday morning, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned citizens that there was a likelihood of heavy traffic congestion at various places due to water logging.

They urged citizens, particularly motorists, to defer their travel by at least one hour from the stopping of the heavy rains.

“The Traffic Police along with the GHMC authorities are trying their best to mitigate the traffic problems. We request the commuters to defer their travel time. This will allow rain water to drain out through the discharge outlets,” said AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad.

“As and when the heavy rain ends, please do not be in a hurry to begin your travel,” he said, requesting time to allow water to drain out as otherwise motorists may get caught in traffic jams.

