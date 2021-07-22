Heavy rains in Nirmal, projects receive heavy inflows

As many as 13 mandals received large excess rainfall, and irrigation projects were brimming with water.

Nirmal: Several parts of Nirmal district received heavy rains on Thursday, affecting normal life and disrupting connectivity in interior parts. Irrigation projects continued to receive copious inflows following rains in upstream areas for the second consecutive day.

The average rainfall in the district was 146 mm. Narsapur (G) mandal registered the highest rainfall of 245 mm, followed by Kuntala mandal at 211 mm, Mudhole, Bhainsa, Lokeshwaram, Sarangapur, Tanur, Nirmal, Laxmanachanda, Nirmal Rural, Mamada mandals between 110 and 180 mm.

The rainfall in the district since June 1 was 661 mm against the normal of 414 mm, indicating 59 per cent excess rainfall for the period. As many as 13 mandals received large excess rainfall, and irrigation projects were brimming with water.

Kadam Narayana Reddy Project received inflows by 1.96 lakh cusecs following heavy rainfall in catchment areas. The water storage level reached 6.671 tmcs against its gross storage capacity of 7.600 tmc. A total of 13 crest gates were lifted to discharge surplus water of 1.49 lakh cusecs downstream. Irrigation officials cautioned farmers not to graze cattle downstream.

Swarna Project in Sarangapur registered inflows of 69,500 cusecs, resulting in water storage touching its total storage capacity of 1.484 tmcs. Gaddennavagu project in Bhainsa mandal had inflows of 38,500 cusecs. As a result, the water storage reached 1.671 tmcs against its gross storage capacity of 1.852 tmcs.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited different parts of Nirmal town and inquired about the problems faced by the people. He instructed the officials concerned to take steps to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. He asked them to be alert and provide essential commodities to families hit by the floods. He was accompanied by municipal chairman Gandrath Eshwar.

With hill streams overflowing, connectivity to several remote parts was affected. An elderly couple was stranded in a stream at Venkur village in Kuntala mandal. However, they were rescued by a rescue team and officials concerned.

