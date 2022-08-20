Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Sat - 20 August 22
Heavy security at Shilpakala Vedika for Munawar Faruqi’s show
Hyderabad: Heavy security has been deployed around Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur for the show of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui following threats from BJP MLA T Raja Singh to burn down the venue and beat the comedian.

Munawar has been making headlines ever since he announced his stand-up show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad. With threats from the BJP and the postponement of his Bengaluru show due to health issues, the comedian’s fans were concerned if he would perform in the city.

However, according to the reports, the Lock-Upp winner has now confirmed that he will be performing in Hyderabad at Shilpakala Vedika on Saturday. The show is scheduled at 5 pm.

Post threats, Munawar took to Twitter to remind BJP of an old invitation he received from Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao

“Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir. Thank you #Hyderabad for the love. See you on the 20th of Aug. Book your tickets now (sic)” he tweeted, with a BookMyShow link.

On Friday, Raja Singh along with some of his supporters, was taken into custody by the city police while allegedly planning to visit the venue.

 

