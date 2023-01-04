Help just a call away on ORR

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 10:47 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The car tyre goes flat or the vehicle runs out of fuel on the winding 158 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The vehicle breaks down, refuses to move, and need to be towed out to nearest garage. Came across an accident on this access controlled expressway and want to alert for immediate attention.

For any emergencies on the ORR, one can reach out for quick assistance by dialling a toll-free number, 14449.

This five-digit toll-free number is a one-stop destination to report all kinds of distress or emergencies on the ORR. On receiving an alert, officials of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), will rush the required help and assistance.

A network of 16 trauma care centres along the ORR will dispatch well-equipped ambulances in case of an accident, health or medical situations. A fleet of Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances that are fully geared to provide first aid and preliminary assistance take care of the individual in distress on the spot and then shift them to trauma care. This services offered by the trauma care centres and Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances is free of cost.

However, other help for emergencies such as towing of vehicles are chargeable, said an official with the HMDA. In these cases, on receiving an alert for help, the teams stationed at the Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS) control centre provide assistance and guidance to the ORR users. These teams also monitor the ORR virtually and coordinate with the police, patrol teams and trauma care centres staff.

Presently, the HGCL, through HTMS is making all efforts to provide safe and efficient management of traffic round-the-clock through CCTV cameras, SOS boxes, and variable message sign boards besides extending emergency services.

Another facility for the ORR users to reach out for assistance in case of emergencies the geo-tagged SOS box provided at every km on either side of the stretch.

“The person either needs to reach out to our staff through 14449 or SOS boxes. The earlier toll-free numbers for emergency services i.e. 1066 (Kokapet to Ghatkesar) stretch and 105910 (Taramatipet to Nanakramguda) stretch have been discontinued,” said a HMDA official.