Hyderabad: ORR traffic system strengthened to improve commuters’ safety

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:06 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to improve safety for commuters on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and for efficient management of the crucial expressway, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has strengthened its Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS).

As part of the exercise, a control centre set up on the HGCL office premises will assist people round the clock in case of emergencies, including vehicle breakdowns and emergency medical care as well.

To get assistance, the person needs to press the push button on the SOS box installed on either side of the road at a gap of every 1 km. Any grievance on the ORR can be reported through this SOS box including, accidents, vehicle breakdown, towing service, fuel requirements etc.

“For instance, if an accident is reported through the SOS box, an ambulance is sent quickly as the location is automatically identified by the control centre staff, saving valuable time,” an HMDA official said, adding that if a person asked for fuel or towing service, it would be provided but with some charges.

Vehicle repair works would also be provided if required. The idea is to assist the person as soon as possible, irrespective of the seriousness of the incident, he said.

In case of any emergency on the ORR (Kokapet to Ghatkesar), the person needs to dial the emergency helplines 1066 while one would have to dial 105910 to report any emergency on the ORR (Taramatipet to Nanakramguda).

Presently, these numbers are not linked to the control centre unlike the SOS box, but the person directly gets connected to hospitals and ambulance service is provided. To extend advanced emergency medical care to commuters injured on the ORR, 16 trauma care centres and 10 advanced life support ambulances at ORR interchanges are already in place.

By the end of this month, the HGCL is planning to launch a five-digit toll-free number to report all kinds of grievances on the ORR including emergency medical care.

“Through the HTMS, we are able to ensure the safety of commuters duly ensuring efficient management of traffic, round the clock. Functioning of CCTV cameras, Variable Message Signs (VMS) boards, trauma care centres, advanced life support ambulances and SOS boxes are monitored through the HTMS,” an HMDA official said.