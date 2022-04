Hemant Soren meets CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan late on Thursday evening.

Chandrashekhar Rao had met with his Jharkhand counterpart at his residence in Ranchi during his recent visit to New Delhi.

