Her Legacy fancied for Hyderabad feature

No false rails, races on monsoon race track

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Prasad Raju-trained Her Legacy appeals most for the Eclipse Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the extra day races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails, races on monsoon race track. The first race starts at 12-40 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Maxwell 1, Explosive 2, Red Snaper 3

2. Royal Pal 1, Nova Scotia 2, NRI Touch 3

3. Look Of Love 1, Battle Ready 2, Chuckit 3

4. NRI Gift 1, Diesis Dream 2, Kintsugi 3

5. Royal Romance 1, Exclusive Art 2, Augenstern 3

6. Crazy Horse 1, Just Incredible 2, Due Diligence 3

7. Her Legacy 1, The Special One 2, NRI Vision 3

8. House Of Diamonds 1, Four One Four 2, Mind Reader3

9. Cheltenham 1, Hopscotch 2, NRI Flame 3

Day’ Best: House Of Diamonds.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .