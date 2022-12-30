Here are a few important features WhatsApp launched in 2022

The Meta-owned company has rolled out more than 20 new features this year making 2022 as their biggest year yet.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 02:39 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

WhatsApp is one of the top instant messaging platforms, having more than two billion active users on iOS and Android globally. The Meta-owned company has rolled out more than 20 new features this year making 2022 as their biggest year yet. Read along to know a few important features launched by the instant messaging platform this year:

Effective calling

Just like with voice calls, users can now video call up to 32 people on their mobile phones, four times the number of people than before. Features like messaging or muting call participants, and sending call links to easily invite people to group calls have also been introduced.

Communities

Communities are designed to house multiple related groups within bigger organisations of people. Users in the community can easily switch between available groups to get the information, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the community. WhatsApp has also rolled out on in-chat polls, and the ability to add up to 1024 people to a group.

Emoji reactions

The most-awaited feature on WhatsApp was emoji reactions feature, which allows people to react to the conversations with emojis, making the exchange effective. Earlier, WhatsApp limited the usage of emojis, but now, one can use any emoji they want to, including skin tone selector.

2GB file sharing

Files up to 2GB size limit can now be shared through the app, an increase from the previous limit of 100MB. The new feature will surely help users to easily collaborate on projects.

Online status hiding

Though ‘hide last seen status’ earlier would hide the user’s last seen, it would still show ‘online’ whenever people were using the platform. By enabling the new feature, contacts of the users would not be able to know when they are online.

Leave groups silently

Until now, WhatsApp used to alert group members when someone left the group, but not any longer. With the launch of the new “leave groups silently” feature, users now get the option to leave the group without anyone getting to know.

Undo Delete for me

With this feature, accidental delete will give users a five-second window to undo their decision to delete a message for themselves and subsequently delete it for everyone.

Avatars

Launch of stickers earlier has made the chats more cheerful and colourful. Taking a step ahead, WhatsApp now lets you create your own avatars — a digitalised personalised way to express yourself.