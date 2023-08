| Here Are Areca And Coconut Prices

By PTI Published Date - 03:53 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mangaluru:

Areca (per quintal)

Old Supari — Rs 43,500 to Rs 47,000; model Rs 45,500

New Supari — Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000; model Rs 37,500

Koka — Rs 23,000 to Rs 31,000; model Rs 26,000

Coconut (per thousand)

1st quality — Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000; model Rs 18,000

2nd quality — Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000; model Rs 14,000.