Here are the 8 reasons why Junior Doctors in Telangana are on indefinite strike

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 25 June 2024, 11:51 AM

Junior doctors sdtrike in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the indefinite medical strike of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) entering its second day in Telangana State, the State government is yet to fully address the slew of demands that were raised by the striking medicos.

While some of the demands made by the medicos are related to the payment of their pending stipends, some other issues are related to public health and medical education. Here are the demands of the protesting medicos:

1.Green Channel-Timely Release of Stipends:

T-JUDA has been consistently demanding for creation of a green channel (Budget relaxation) for timely disbursement of stipends of Junior Doctors (House Surgeons, Post graduates and Senior residents). T-JUDA demands for a G.O to be released on these lines to avoid financial strain to the Junior Doctors in the future and also a Circular from the finance department that the stipends should be credited by 10th of every month for all the junior doctors.

2. Honorarium for Super Specialty Senior Residents:

The students who have completed their super-specialty should be appointed to contract assistant positions with a salary of Rs 1,25,000 from their date of appointment for compulsory government service i.e; 18.01.2024. Failing to implement this would not only compromise their one-year service but also deprive them of the monetary benefits they are entitled to.

3. 15 percent reservation in NEET UG Prospectus:

Adherence to fair admission practices for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students, AP students should not be allowed to join 15% seats increased in medical colleges in Telangana after June 2nd 2014.

4. Security Issues at Various Government Hospitals:

Incidents of violence against doctors persist across hospitals, requiring immediate reinforcement of security outposts and strict law enforcement against assailants. We demand the allocation of police personnel and strengthening of existing out posts in all the medical college and hospitals.

5. Hostel Facilities:

Non-commencement of new hostel constructions leads to accommodation shortages for postgraduates, contravening National Medical Commission mandates.We demand the allocation of a budget for these new hostels and the immediate laying of foundation stones for the buildings.

6. New Building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH):

The protracted delay in constructing the new OGH building necessitates urgent action to prevent overcrowding and improve patient care standards. We demand the immediate laying of the foundation stone at the new site and the allocation of a budget for the new hospital building

7. Inadequate Infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges:

A surge in Government medical colleges lacks essential basic infrastructure, while students in distant colleges facing difficulty in transportation for field visits and transport from hostel to college as they are not in the same campus. We demand immediate budget allocation and procurement of buses.

8. Roads in Kakatiya Medical College:

Multiple representations have been made for the laying of roads in Kakatiya Medical College. It was assured by the Honorable Minister that the roads would be laid post-selection code, but there has been no progress. This is a great matter of concern as there are repeated incidents of accidents happening within the campus due to improper road infrastructure. We demand immediate construction of these roads.