Kyrgyzstan beckons medicos, student-friendly country is emerging as academic hotspot

“Although the societal structure is very similar to our country, it is better in some ways. And there are a lot of foreign students, so we get to interact with different cultures,” says Shalini Divya, a third-year medico.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:10 PM

Kyrgyzstan: Moving away from home at a young age to build one’s career is always a tough choice to make. But the struggle dwindles when the place you are moving to is specifically structured to host international students. Every year, thousands of students reach Kyrgyzstan to pursue undergraduate medical degrees, as it offers quality education on a relatively low budget.

With the local administration propelling efforts to draw in more international students, it is emerging as an academic hotspot. Multiple students from the Telugu States who went to this Central Asian country through eWings Consultancy say that for Indians it is an ideal destination.

Adding that it is a safe country for women, she expresses satisfaction with the facilities provided for students. Along with well-connected public transport buses called ‘Marshrutka’, the country is budgetfriendly as the Kyrgyz Som almost amounts to an Indian rupee.

Moreover, while not all expats can adapt to the local cuisine, almost all major food chains and scores of Indian restaurants dot the streets of the capital city Bishkek.

“In the last two years, the number of female students has increased, and the overall number hiked after Covid. We also bring vegetables and grains from India for our students here.

There are also staff members and cooks that come from our country,” states Attaluri Ramakrishna, director of the consultancy.

However, as the majority of the population understands Russian, it is imperative students learn the language.

Besides that, dedication towards one’s education and the desire to explore the post-Soviet and nomadic culture are all that is required to have a fulfilling experience in Kyrgyzstan