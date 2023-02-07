Here’s everything you need to know about new Tesla ‘Cybertruck’

| Heres Everything You Need To Know About New Tesla Cybertruck

The much-awaited Tesla ‘Cybertruck’ was recently spotted test driving on public roads, by none other than the company’s CEO Elon Musk

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Tesla ‘Cybertruck’ was recently spotted test driving on public roads, by none other than the company’s CEO Elon Musk. The video of the billionaire in the ‘to be launched’ electric pickup truck was widely circulated on social media. This comes after Musk recently announced that the ‘Cybertruck’ is “very close” to its production design.

It is to be noted that the Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019. The production is set to get under way in 2023 and the first lucky customers might get their hands on the high-tech slice of electric pickup before 2024. Read along to know more details about the Cybertruck.

.@elonmusk driving alien technology aka Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/T5lM7PrXm3 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 4, 2023

Unveiled in 2019

Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric pickup truck produced by Tesla, Inc. It was first unveiled in November 2019 and has since generated significant interest and controversy due to its futuristic and angular design. While some praised its cutting-edge design and features, others have criticised its aggressive appearance.

Cold-rolled stainless-steel design

The Cybertruck is built with ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and armoured glass, offering rugged durability and protection. It is also equipped with advanced features such as Autopilot, an adaptive air suspension system, the option for solar panels on the truck’s roof, full LED lighting, and a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a yoke steering wheel. Additionally, it has a fully electric powertrain, offering improved efficiency and performance compared to traditional gasoline-powered trucks.

Batteries and range

The top-spec Cybertruck was set to come with three electric motors. Tesla says its tri-motor Cybertruck can manage 500 miles between charges. The mid-spec dual-motor model, meanwhile, can manage 300 miles, and the entry-level rear-drive Cybertruck will only do 250 miles between electrical top-ups. Tesla has confirmed the all-wheel-drive tri-motor Cybertruck will accelerate from 0-60mph in under three seconds.

Tesla claims the Cybertruck has 2,830 litres of lockable cargo capacity in total. The Cybertruck has integrated 120-volt and 240-volt powerpoints, turning it into a kind of mobile mini power station. It also features an onboard air compressor.

New Tesla Cybertruck price

The Tesla Cybertruck was set to cost from $40,000 for a single-motor, two-wheel-drive model, while the blindingly quick tri-motor version would set you back more like $70,000. The electric vehicle will be produced in limited quantities at first and is expected to ramp up in 2024.