Here’s how to create WhatsApp Avatar, step-by-step guide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: The meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp rolled out the new ‘Avatar’ feature for its users on December 7. Avatar is a digital version of a user that can be created using different combinations of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. The messaging platform will allow users to use avatars as their profile photos to boost privacy. Users can also share avatars with friends and family to convey emotions and feelings.

Know how to create an avatar:

Go to ‘Settings’ on your app

You will see the new option – Avatar

Tap on it and click on ‘Create your Avatar’

Follow the steps (select skin tone and hairstyle) to create an avatar, and then tap on ‘Done’

If you are wondering how to set an avatar as a profile picture, here’s how to do it.

Open your WhatsApp and go to ‘Settings’

Tap on your profile pic to edit

Tap ‘Use Avatar’ to set the avatar as your profile pic

Users can also click on ‘Edit’ to make changes to the avatar before setting it as a profile picture

WaBetaInfo, an online WhatsApp information platform, first revealed information about avatars in August 2022 by releasing screenshots of the new feature.