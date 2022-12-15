Here’s how to create WhatsApp Avatar, step-by-step guide 

The meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp rolled out the new ‘Avatar’ feature for its users on December 7. Avatar is a digital version of a user that can be created using different combinations of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.
Hyderabad: The meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp rolled out the new ‘Avatar’ feature for its users on December 7. Avatar is a digital version of a user that can be created using different combinations of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. The messaging platform will allow users to use avatars as their profile photos to boost privacy. Users can also share avatars with friends and family to convey emotions and feelings.
If you are wondering how to set an avatar as a profile picture, here’s how to do it.
WaBetaInfo, an online WhatsApp information platform, first revealed information about avatars in August 2022 by releasing screenshots of the new feature.