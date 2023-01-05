Here’s how to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11

So, those who are still using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 won’t receive security updates and technical support starting next week. In addition to this, Google will also end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Microsoft will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, this year. As per Microsoft’s website, computers running older versions of Windows will continue to function, but the company will not offer any technical support for it.

Users are advised to use the latest software because outdated versions are not a safe option in terms of security. These updates also sometimes include new features to improve your experience.

So, how to upgrade?

The upgrade to the newer version is free for now. The Windows 10 update will be available to download from the Windows Update page in Settings. You will then need to restart your device and complete the installation. To check if the PC is already running the Windows 10 update, one just needs to select View update history on the Windows Update settings page.

However, for Windows 11, not everyone can access it because it doesn’t support a lot of older PCs. There are specific system requirements for installing Windows 11 on a PC. So, if the computer does not meet these requirements, users will have to get a new PC, which is compatible with Windows 11.

The PC needs to have at least 4GB of RAM, 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a 64-bit processor, 64GB storage, TMP 2.0 version, 720p display, and graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. One can check on the official website of Microsoft for other details.