Here’s how you can watch Google 3D animals at home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Do you know that you can watch 3D animals in your living spaces through your phone? Well, for the unversed, Google’s one of a kind feature in its search allows you to watch augmented reality (AR) animals right at home, or wherever you are.

A variety of animals, including fish, snakes, bears, cats, cheetahs, deer, dogs, ducks, eagles, penguins, pandas, goats, horses, leopards, lions, tigers, turtles, wolves, macaws, octopus, raccoons, and sharks, can be seen through this feature in 3D.

Here’s how you can watch these animals in 3D:

1. Open Google on your phone. For iPhone, Google app doesn’t work, instead you can experience 3D animals via your Google chrome. Notably, you can watch 3D animals only using your smartphone. You cannot watch them on your laptops and PC.

2. First, type the name of the animal on Google search bar. For example: type google.com on the search bar and type ‘Cheetah’

3. A cheetah image will appear. You will then need to scroll down and click on the ‘View in 3D’ option.

4. Point your phone’s camera in an empty space and move your smartphone from one end of the room to another. Keep moving your phone slowly.

5. Once you see the animal in your space through your camera, you can also click an image or record a video through the shutter button in the middle.