Here’s where you can satisfy all your street food cravings in Hyderabad

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: If eating a lot of food is on your mind and you do not have much time, then we have found the perfect place for you. Just between Karachi Bakery and Pace Hospitals in Madhapur, there’s a pretty long stretch of road full of food trucks. If you’re tired of the street food options on DLF Road, we suggest you take a look at this lane when you’re nearby HITEC City. Some Hyderabadis visit this lane regularly even from areas like Tarnaka, Sainikpuri and Alwal.

The lane that fell silent during the Covid-19 lockdowns is now back and buzzing with activity from late in the evening to almost 1 am. From a variety of idly and dosa, pani puri and chaat, ponganalu, momos, kulcha, Chinese fast-food, fruit juices and faluda to barbeque, Maggi, shawarma and sandwiches, there are many quick bites you can try.

“Idly.com’s ghee idly is my favourite of the lot. I also visit this lane frequently for the scrumptious Sufi kabab rolls and kheema pav. While street food is now common in many areas across Hyderabad, the specialty of this lane is the food truck concept. Also, don’t miss out on the person who sells barbeque on a Royal Enfield; his dishes are absolutely lip-smacking,” shares Swetha Chepuru, an employee at Amazon.

For those looking for refreshments, you can try the rich Koko shakes served in coconut shells topped with malai and dry fruits. There are also many lime sodas and chai-coffee trucks. We suggest you ride on a two-wheeler to this place or arrive early and find a parking spot for your car. The rush on weekends is heavy so the process of finding a parking spot or walking around can get stressful.