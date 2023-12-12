Here’s why #BoycottZara is trending on social media

The images include disturbing portrayals resembling Islamic burial attire and an upside-down map of Palestine, drawing parallels to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Spanish multinational retail clothing chain Zara faces major backlash on social media platforms after the release of its latest ad campaign, “The Jacket.” The campaign, intended to highlight the versatility of the garment, has sparked major outrage due to controversial images reminiscent of the Gaza genocide.

The images include disturbing portrayals resembling Islamic burial attire and an upside-down map of Palestine, drawing parallels to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Several social media users expressed their outrage and accused the fashion giant of exploiting tragic events for marketing.

Boycott Zara !!@ZARA

Our suffering is not your Aesthetic.

Our dying children are not your source of inspiration.

Have some shame. Some humanity. pic.twitter.com/qxDBFFsBsZ — Caffeinated Serenity (@writernextdoor_) December 9, 2023

“Do you think that 20,000 people are killed, and it is normal for you to use their deaths as a marketing method? Don’t come out and say you didn’t mean to… disgusting,” a user commented. As the criticism continued to pour in, ‘#BoycottZara’ has been trending on ‘X’.

However, the fashion company has removed the ad from the front page of its website following the retaliation. Inditex, the company that owns Zara, reportedly stated that the change was part of a normal process of refreshing content and that the photos were taken in September, before the current war between Hamas and Israel.

This is not the first time Zara has faced criticism related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. In 2022, some Palestinians initiated a boycott campaign after Zara’s franchise holder in Israel expressed support for the extremist Jewish Forces party.

Check out other reactions here:

ZARA recent campaign exploiting a genocide & commodifying Palestine pain for profit is disgusting

Shame on you brand @ZARA for stooping so low prioritizing greed over humanity & pretending it was harmless

Deleting posts afterward magnifies awareness of harm🇵🇸#BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/Ar0EGG85LS — Khadija (@khadijatweets_) December 11, 2023