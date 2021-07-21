Hero Vired announces new scholarship

The scholarships have been curated for individuals with exceptional past academic records, women who have exceptional skills and interests, and merit students who need financial assistance

Hyderabad: Hero Vired, an ed-tech company for professionals and higher education aspirants, has announced Hero Vired Scholarship Advantage to make its programmes accessible to learners and working professionals in India.

The scholarships have been curated for individuals with exceptional past academic records, women who have exceptional skills and interests, and merit students who need financial assistance, a press release said.

Based on performance during the programme, the Vired toppers would get up to 100 per cent fee waiver and candidates with exceptional academic records or industry-related experience would receive a 50 per cent fee waiver under Vired Achiever, it said.

As part of the Women of Vired scholarship, up to 50 per cent fees would be waived for women with outstanding professional experience, academic performance and interest in the domains, it said adding that candidates with outstanding performance in academics and seeking financial assistance would receive 50 per cent fee waiver under Vired Winner scholarship.

For eligibility and application form, candidates can check the website https://herovired.com/scholarship/.

