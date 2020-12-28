Hi-Life Exhibition is on

The grand exhibition was graced by cities fashion lovers where the exclusive designer wear apparels and jewellery were displayed.

By | Published: 5:39 pm

One of the prestigious exhibitions in Hyderabad, will be open on 28 & 29 December, 2020 the exhibition was launched by actor Amiksha Pawar and Femina Miss India Telangana 2018 Sai Kamakshi.

