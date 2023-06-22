High-end medical infrastructure inaugurated at Basavatarakam

High-end medical infrastructure for treating cancers were inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: High-end medical infrastructure for treating cancers including a PET-CT scan machine, Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT) scan that allows doctors to analyze body organs and an advanced linear accelerator (LNAC) to deliver radiation with pin-point accuracy on cancer cells and spare healthy tissue, were inaugurated at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on the occasion the hospital’s 23rd Foundation Day celebrations on Thursday.

The celebrations featured badminton player PV Sindhu, actors Sri Leela, Kumari Pranavi Chandra, vice-captain of Hyderabad Women’s Cricket Team, BIACH&RI Chairman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and CEO Dr RV Prabhakar Rao, and other senior cancer specialists.

“Our hospital, Basavatarakam began its journey when there was very little awareness about cancer. Over the years, our endeavor has been to employ latest techniques to treat patients with cancer. As a part of these efforts, we launched three new cancer diagnostic machines today,” Balakrishna said.

On the occasion, Vandemataram song was performed by cancer survivors whose larynx was removed during cancer treatment.